Deadliest Catch is shoving right off again. Discovery said today that Season 15 of it Emmy-winning docuseries will launch at 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, featuring a new captain and storm after debilitating storm.

The new season focuses on Dutch Harbor, a maverick Alaska town that has seen its share of upheaval. But this year, something is different in the air. A new boat blows into town, helmed by the no-nonsense Captain Steve “Harley” Davidson, who is rumored to know where over a quarter-billion dollars worth of king crabs is hiding. The rest of the fleet is left on the outside willing to do anything to get in on the score. Complicating matters, massive winter weather comes up and never really goes back down. Relentless storm cause season-ending injuries and more damage to the boats than the captains have seen in years. Read a detailed synopsis below.

The series from Original Productions is executive produced by Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, R. Decker Watson, Jr., Arom Starr-Paul, Thom Beers, Joseph Boyle and Bill Howard. Geoff Miller serves as co-EP.

Here is the detailed, full-season rundown provided by Discovery: