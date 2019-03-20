A parade of well-seasoned soap operas populates the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominations, announced this morning on CBS’ The Talk. Days of Our Lives leads all programs with 27 noms, edging General Hospital‘s 25. Both again will vie for Outstanding Drama Series along with The Young and the Restless, which snagged 20 noms, and The Bold and the Beautiful (12).

Read the full list of nominations below. A list of noms by network can be viewed here, and the list of noms by program is here.

The morning show race also features the usual suspects (CBS Sunday Morning, CBS This Morning, ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today) as does the Entertainment Talk Show category, whose nominees are the same as last year — The Talk, The Real, The View and The Ellen Degeneres Show — except for Netflix’s A Little Helpw with Carol Bernett getting the nom over Live with Kelly & Ryan. Meanwhile, the Informative Talk Show race also has four newcomers this year, with Access Live, Rachael Ray, Red Table Talk and Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda joining holdover The Dr. Oz Show.

Meanwhile, CBS leads all networks with 61 nominations. Amazon Prime Video tied Netflix for second this year with 49 noms apiece, followed by NBC (38), ABC (35) and PBS (31).

Judge Judy Sheindlin and chef Jacques Pépin will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards, becoming the first honorees from their respective courtroom and culinary fields to be so honored. The peer-judged pre-nominations for drama were announced January 24.

The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards is presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Scienes, which named Adam Sharp as president and CEO in December. The hardware will be handed out on Sunday, May 5, during the the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Check last year’s winners here and nominees here.

The 2019 Daytime Emmys will be the first since broadcast-network soaps threatened to boycott the trophy show in the summer over NATAS’ response to their demands that major changes be made to the voting and accounting practices for the awards and the way the competition is held. The threat was called off in November.

Here is the complete list of nominations for the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

After Forever Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Giants YouTube.com

The New 30 YouTube.com

Youth & Consequences YouTube Premium

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

The Big Fun Crafty Show Universal Kids

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video

Miss Persona YouTube.com

Sesame Street HBO

Snug’s House Universal Kids

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

American Ninja Warrior Junior Universal Kids

Chicken Soup for The Soul’s Hidden Heroes The CW

Odd Squad PBS

Top Chef Junior Universal Kids

The Who Was? Show Netflix

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program

Canticos Nickelodeon

Nick Jr Block Party: Quest for the Golden Cube Nickelodeon

Nick Jr Color Song: RED Nickelodeon

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Food Rap Battle HBO

Sesame Street: A Rainbow Kind of Day YouTube.com

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Ask the StoryBots Netflix

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS

Elena of Avalor Disney Junior

Esme & Roy HBO

Muppet Babies Disney Junior

Tumble Leaf Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel

Hilda Netflix

The Loud House Nickelodeon

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nickelodeon

Welcome to the Wayne Nickelodeon

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios

DuckTales: The Shadow War! Disney Channel

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Nickelodeon

Tumble Leaf Halloween Special Amazon Prime Video

Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

Mind Field YouTube Premium

SciGirls PBS

Weird But True National Geographic Kids

The Wildlife Docs ABC

Xploration Awesome Planet SYNDICATED

Outstanding Culinary Program

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro Food Network

Cook’s Country PBS

Eat. Race. Win. Amazon Prime Video

Giada Entertains Food Network

Lidia’s Kitchen PBS

Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

The Price Is Right CBS

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Couples Court with the Cutlers SYNDICATED

Judge Judy SYNDICATED

Judge Mathis SYNDICATED

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court SYNDICATED

The People’s Court SYNDICATED

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Ask This Old House PBS

George to the Rescue NBC

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali OWN

Naturally, Danny Seo NBC

This Old House PBS

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Born to Explore with Richard Wiese PBS

F2 Finding Football YouTube Premium

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild SYNDICATED

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin SYNDICATED

Rock the Park SYNDICATED

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

CBS This Morning CBS

Good Morning America ABC

Today Show NBC

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

Despierta America Univision

Nuestro Mundo CNN en Español

Un Nuevo Dia Telemundo

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Access Live SYNDICATED

The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED

Rachael Ray SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda NBC

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

A Little Help with Carol Burnett Netflix

The Real SYNDICATED

The Talk CBS

The View ABC

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Destinos CNN en Español

Dr. Juan Univision

El Gordo y la Flaca Univision

Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video

Suelta la sopa Telemundo

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access SYNDICATED

DailyMailTV SYNDICATED

Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED

Extra SYNDICATED

Inside Edition SYNDICATED

Outstanding Special Class Series

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter SundanceTV

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan CBS

Mysteries & Scandals Oxygen

To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World Freeform

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors PBS

Working in the Theatre AmericanTheatreWing.org

Outstanding Special Class Special

Light in the Water Logo TV

A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years Here TV

92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC

Quiet Heroes Logo TV

Super Soul Sunday: Oprah’s Book Club: Freedom After 30 Years on Death Row OWN

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

Blank Wall Overhaul Blueprint

Food Interrupted Facebook Watch

Momsplaining Ellen Digital Network

Treatment Box Truth Initiative

Watchtower YouTube.com

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Ask the StoryBots Netflix

Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios

Esme & Roy HBO

92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC

Space Explorers Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical

American Ninja Warrior Junior – Premiere Universal Kids

The Ellen DeGeneres Show – 60th Birthday SYNDICATED

Lifetime’s 24th Annual Stop Breast Cancer For Life Campaign Lifetime

The Star Wars Show – Arrested Development: Star Wars with Ron Howard YouTube.com

Thank Your Hero – Quiet Heroes MTV

The View – Joy’s 20 Year Anniversary ABC

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

Black History Month Campaign Nickelodeon

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free – Seasons 5 and 7 Netflix

Nickelodeon – Pride Month Nickelodeon

Women’s History Month Campaign Nickelodeon

The Young and the Restless – 45th Anniversary CBS

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux DiMera

Days of Our Lives NBC

Heather Tom, as Katie Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Maura West, as Ava Jerome

General Hospital ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos

General Hospital ABC

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless CBS

Tyler Christopher, as Stefan DiMera

Days of Our Lives NBC

Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera

Days of Our Lives NBC

Jon Lindstrom, as Ryan/Kevin Collins

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kassie DePaiva, as Eve Donovan

Days of Our Lives NBC

Linsey Godfrey, as Sarah Horton

Days of Our Lives NBC

Martha Madison, as Belle Black

Days of Our Lives NBC

Beth Maitland, as Traci Abbott

The Young and the Restless CBS

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis

The Young and the Restless CBS

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Max Gail, as Mike Corbin

General Hospital ABC

Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton

The Young and the Restless CBS

Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black

Days of Our Lives NBC

Greg Rikaart, as Leo Stark

Days of Our Lives NBC

Dominic Zamprogna, as Dante Falconeri

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome

General Hospital ABC

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady

Days of Our Lives NBC

Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady

Days of Our Lives NBC

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson

General Hospital ABC

Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks

General Hospital ABC

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton

Days of Our Lives NBC

William Lipton, as Cameron Webber

General Hospital ABC

Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver

Days of Our Lives NBC

Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero

General Hospital ABC

Zach Tinker, as Fenmore Baldwin

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, as Miguel Garcia

Days of Our Lives NBC

Patricia Bethune, as Nurse Mary Pat

General Hospital ABC

Wayne Brady, as Dr. Reese Buckingham

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Kate Mansi, as Abigail Deveraux

Days of Our Lives NBC

Thaao Penghlis, as Andre DiMera

Days of Our Lives NBC

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos

The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee

Giants YouTube.com

Liana Liberato, as McKenna Brady

Light as a Feather Hulu

Shanti Lowry, as Yolanda Rodriguez

Bronx SIU UMC/Amazon Prime Video

Liz Vassey, as Dr. Gillian Hunt

Riley Parra tello Films

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Mitchell Anderson, as Jason Addams

After Forever Amazon Prime Video

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett

The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone

After Forever Amazon Prime Video

Brian White, as Jimmy Blue

Bronx SIU UMC/Amazon Prime Video

Wayne Wilcox, as Ray

Only Children Vimeo

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Crystal Lee Brown, as Tamera

Giants YouTube.com

Erin Cherry, as Brenda

After Forever Amazon Prime Video

Cady Huffman, as Lisa

After Forever Amazon Prime Video

Carolyn Ratteray, as Caitlin Priest

Riley Parra tello Films

Brianne Tju, as Alex Portnoy

Light as a Feather Hulu

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Ameer Baraka, as Darius

Bronx SIU UMC/Amazon Prime Video

Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell

The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Wil Lash, as Scott Taylor

Anacostia YouTube.com

Sean Samuels, as Ade

Giants YouTube.com

Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah

Giants YouTube.com

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett

The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Anita Gillette, as Frannie

After Forever Amazon Prime Video

Lou Diamond Phillips, as Martin

Conversations in L.A. Amazon Prime Video

J. August Richards, as Andrew Prescott

Giants YouTube.com

Kelsey Scott, as Sadiyah Siobahn

Giants YouTube.com

Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Family Viewing or Special Class Program

Bill Cobbs, as Mr. Hendrickson

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video

Bret Green, as Preston Wainwright

The Inspectors CBS

Michela Luci, as Dana

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video

Edward Norton, as Gary the Electronics Salesman

Ask the StoryBots Netflix

Kimberly Persona, as Miss Persona

Miss Persona YouTube.com

Hannah Vandenbygaart, as Vera

ReBoot: The Guardian Code Netflix

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup

Dragons: Race to the Edge Netflix

Bob Bergen, as Porky Pig

Wabbit – A Looney Tunes Production Cartoon Network

Chris Diamantopoulos, as Mickey Mouse

Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel

Mark Hamill, as Old Jir, Caz

Kulipari: Dream Walker Netflix

Marieve Herington, as Tilly Green

Big City Greens Disney Channel

Ruth Negga, as Mother

Angela’s Christmas Netflix

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Eric Bauza, as Fozzie Bear, Bunsen Honeydew, Mr. Statler

Muppet Babies Disney Junior

Steve Buscemi, as Saloso

Elena of Avalor Disney Junior

Devan Cohen, as Daniel Tiger

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS

Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo

Muppet Babies Disney Junior

Olivia Manning, as Dazzle

Butterbean’s Café Nickelodeon

Outstanding Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada Entertains Food Network

Molly Yeh

Girl Meets Farm Food Network

Pati Jinich

Pati’s Mexican Table PBS

Catherine Fulvio

A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School Recipe TV

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Guillermo Arduino, Anchor

Encuentro CNN en Español

Elizabeth Hernandez Curiel, Correspondent

El Gordo y la Flaca Univision

Raul De Molina, Co-Host

El Gordo y la Flaca Univision

Gabriela Natale, Host

SuperLatina with Gaby Natale VME TV

Alejandra Oraa, Co-Host

Destinos CNN en Español

Outstanding Game Show Host

John Michael Higgins

America Says Game Show Network

Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Wayne Brady

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

Pat Sajak

Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

Chris Harrison

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire SYNDICATED

Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program

Monique Coleman

Gimme Mo Discovery

Mo Rocca

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS

Jeff Corwin

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin SYNDICATED

Samantha Brown

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS

Rob Strasberg, Treger Strasberg

Welcome Home The CW

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Dr. Mehmet Oz

The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED

Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron

Pickler and Ben SYNDICATED

Steve Harvey

Steve SYNDICATED

Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray SYNDICATED

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb

Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda NBC

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley

The Real SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julie Chen

The Talk CBS

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Sara Haines

The View ABC

Wendy Williams

The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

DuckTales Disney Channel

Elena of Avalor Disney Junior

Esme & Roy HBO

Muppet Babies Disney Junior

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Disney Channel

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Netflix

Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series

After Forever Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Conversations in L.A. Amazon Prime Video

Giants YouTube.com

Light as a Feather Hulu

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Ask the StoryBots Netflix

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS

Disney Doc McStuffins Disney Junior

Fancy Nancy Disney Junior

Peg+Cat PBS

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Angela’s Christmas Netflix

Hilda Netflix

The Loud House Nickelodeon

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix

Wild Kratts PBS

Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video

Odd Squad PBS

Odd Squad: World Turned Odd PBS

Sesame Street HBO

The Who Was? Show Netflix

Outstanding Writing Special Class

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS

The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! HBO

To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World Freeform

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Directing for a Digital Drama Series

After Forever Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series Amazon Prime Video

Conversations in L.A. Amazon Prime Video

Giants YouTube.com

Light as a Feather Hulu

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Amazon Prime Video

Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios

Hilda Netflix

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix

Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Ask the StoryBots Netflix

Fancy Nancy Disney Junior

Nella the Princess Knight Nickelodeon

Peg+Cat PBS

Tumble Leaf Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video

Free Rein Netflix

Mech-X4 DisneyXD

Odd Squad PBS

Odd Squad: World Turned Odd PBS

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program

1st Look NBC

Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope PBS

The Pioneer Woman Food Network

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS

Weird But True National Geographic Kids

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational

America’s Test Kitchen PBS

Cook’s Country PBS

Home & Family Hallmark Channel

The Kitchen Food Network

Milk Street PBS

Outstanding Directing for a Talk Show, Entertainment News or Morning Program

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

A Little Help with Carol Burnett Netflix

The Real SYNDICATED

The Talk CBS

The View ABC

Outstanding Directing for a Game Show

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

The Price Is Right CBS

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire SYNDICATED

Outstanding Directing Special Class

The Gymkhana Files Amazon Prime Video

Team United – Behind the Scenes: Superheroes YouTube.com

Time For Ilhan Fuse

Watchtower YouTube.com

Working in the Theatre AmericanTheatreWing.org

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Odd Squad PBS

Prince of Peoria Netflix

The Talk CBS

Tomorrow’s World Today The Science Channel

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program

DailyMailTV SYNDICATED

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC

Prince of Peoria Netflix

Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video

The Who Was? Show Netflix

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for an Animated Program

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Amazon Prime Video

Hilda Netflix

Little Big Awesome Amazon Prime Video

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Netflix

Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video

Rachael Ray SYNDICATED

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

The Inspectors CBS

The Talk CBS

Outstanding Technical Team

American Ninja Warrior Junior Universal Kids

CBS This Morning CBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right CBS

Sesame Street HBO

Outstanding Cinematography

The Gymkhana Files Amazon Prime Video

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild SYNDICATED

Mech-X4 DisneyXD

The New Legends of Monkey Netflix

Tumble Leaf Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Eat. Race. Win. Amazon Prime Video

1st Look NBC

Giada On The Beach Food Network

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation CBS

The Who Was? Show Netflix

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC

Let’s Make A Deal CBS

The Price Is Right CBS

Sesame Street HBO

Top Chef Junior Universal Kids

Outstanding Live And Direct To Tape Sound Mixing

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

The Price Is Right CBS

Steve SYNDICATED

Outstanding Sound Mixing

The Gymkhana Files Amazon Prime Video

The New Legends Of Monkey Netflix

Reboot: The Guardian Code Netflix

Sesame Street HBO

Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Sound Mixing For An Animated Program

Angela’s Christmas Netflix

Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios

Tales Of Arcadia: 3Below Netflix

Tales Of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix

Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs Netflix

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Nickelodeon

Rusty Rivets Nickelodeon

The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon Prime Video

Vampirina Disney Junior

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Live Action Program

Dino Dana Amazon Prime Video

The New Legends Of Monkey Netflix

Sesame Street HBO

Six Dreams Amazon Prime Video

The Who Was? Show Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Big Hero 6: The Series Disney Channel

Lego DC Comic Super Hero The Flash Amazon Prime Video

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Netflix

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters Netflix

Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs Netflix

Elena of Avalor Disney Junior

Let’s Go Luna! PBS Kids

The Stinky & Dirty Show Amazon Prime Video

Vampirina Disney Junior

Outstanding Music Direction And Composition

Disney Mickey Mouse Disney Channel

Elena of Avalor Disney Junior

The Loud House Nickelodeon

The Tom & Jerry Show Cartoon Network

Watership Down Netflix

Outstanding Original Song

“You’re the One”

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

“Goodbye”

Days of Our Lives NBC

“Beat of Your Heart”

Giants YouTube.com

“More Love”

Giants YouTube.com

“We Believe”

92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC

“How Could A Lie Feel So True”

The Young and the Restless CBS

Outstanding Original Song In A Children’s Or Animated Program

“Fallin’ Like a Rock”

Elena of Avalor Disney Junior

“For One and All”

Disney Sofia the First Disney Junior

“Making a World With My Friend”

Peg+Cat PBS

“The Thrill of Invention”

Peg+Cat PBS

“You’re All Number One Tonight!”

Peg+Cat PBS

Outstanding Musical Performance In A Daytime Program

Ashley McBride

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere / American Scandal”

CBS This Morning Saturday CBS

Lindsey Stirling

“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”

LIVE With Kelly And Ryan SYNDICATED

Ben Rector

“Old Friends”

Pickler And Ben SYNDICATED

Adrienne Houghton, Israel Houghton

“Secrets”

The Real SYNDICATED

Cast of The Band’s Visit

“Answer Me”

Today Show NBC

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The New Legends Of Monkey Netflix

Odd Squad PBS

Raven’s Home Disney Channel

Sesame Street HBO

The Talk CBS

Outstanding Hairstyling

Free Rein Netflix

LIVE With Kelly And Ryan SYNDICATED

The Real SYNDICATED

The Talk CBS

The View ABC

Outstanding Makeup

Aliens Ate My Homework Netflix

The Price Is Right CBS

The Talk CBS

The View ABC

Walk the Prank Disney Channel