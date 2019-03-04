Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44 has hired former Miramax film exec David Thwaites as EVP, working across both television and film. Additionally, Rachel Foley is joining Film 44 as Manager.

“David has been both a producer and an executive and has been incredibly successful in both capacities,” Berg and Lombardo said in a statement. “He has a long history of identifying and supporting emerging writers and filmmakers.”

Thwaites previously headed Miramax’s film department as VP and SVP. There, he initiated and executive produced the recent Halloween reboot. He also had a production deal at The Weinstein Co. and served as co-president of production at Phoenix Pictures. Thwaites most recently produced John Ridley’s feature Needle in a Timestack, which is currently in post-production. His other producing credits include Black Swan and All The King’s Men.

Foley most recently served as a creative executive at Darren Aronofsky’s production shingle Protozoa, running point on both film and television projects. In addition, she worked on Aronofsky’s Mother!, working with the production team on day-to-day operations.

Thwaites and Foley join the Film 44 team, comprised of SVP John Logan Pierson in film and Creative Executive Daniel Simon in television.

Berg and Lombardo partnered a year ago in Film 44, which recently landed its first series order from USA Network for drama Dare Me. Berg and Lombardo executive produce the series, based on the novel by Megan Abbott, described as an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town. Film 44 is repped by WME.