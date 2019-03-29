The NCIS universe will be welcoming a familiar face . David James Elliott is is set to reprise his JAG character, Navy Captain Harmon Rabb Jr. in a multi episode arc on NCIS: Los Angeles. He will make his debut in the May 12 episode, The Guardian.

Hit CBS military drama JAG, which ran for 10 seasons, spawned the successful NCIS franchise as the mothership NCIS series originated as a spinoff from JAG. Yet, this is Elliott’s first appearance on any NCIS series.

CBS

In The Guardian episode of NCIS; Los Angeles, the NCIS team uncovers ISIS sympathizers who look to be planning an attack on US aircraft carriers. The terror threat will result in Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL COOL J) working directly with Rabb (Elliott), the XO Captain on the USS Intrepid.

In addition to CBS and JAG/NCIS producer CBS TV Studios, Elliott is reuniting with NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, a former writer-producer on JAG.

“I was really excited to get a chance to work with David again,” Gemmill said. “I did the first 4 seasons of JAG with him so to be able to work together again in and of itself is great–but to do so with the same character…on our show…this many years later—that’s pretty damn amazing. Bringing Harmon Rabb to work with NCIS: Los Angeles makes for a formidable coalition, and both entities are going to need all the help they can get when confronted with the greatest challenge of their careers.”

NCIS: Los Angeles was previously the subject of a lawsuit by JAG and NCIS creator Don Bellisario against CBS Studios, which was settled in 2013. Elliott’s appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles marks the biggest move to date in reconnecting the hit franchises.

Elliott, whose recent series credits include Impulse and Spinning Out, is repped by Gersh and Link.