It’s been 20 years since Angel was on television and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff garnered a very loyal cult following. Since it has been two decades, it’s about time that we revisit the lovelorn vampire, right? David Boreanaz thinks so too.

The actor appeared on The Talk Tuesday and when asked about the show he teased that one of TV’s favorite vampires will be returning.

“We’re coming up on 20 years. I mean, that’s amazing to have been blessed with a show like that and that’s where I really started my gig — this acting world,” said Boreanaz.

“I love that character,” Boreanaz added. “So, I will say there may be something coming up. I don’t want to give away much. I can say, it’s 20 years coming up this fall and we may have something in the works.”

The Angel return came up after they discussed the mini Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion last month at Wizard World Portland. Buffy cast members Alyson Hannigan, Amber Benson, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon, Julie Benz, Iyari Limon, Amy Acker, James Leary, Clare Kramer, and Alexis Denisof posted numerous photos of the event leaving fans wanting more from the Whedonverse.

