Wonderhood Studios, the production company-meets-advertising agency set up by former C4 and TLC boss David Abraham, has scored its first commission and is working with Netflix on an advertising campaign. Abraham, who set up the company last year, said that the “walls” between advertising and original content “need to come down” to fix “stretched storytelling” and the problem of “too much content”.

Speaking at INTV, he said, “Over the last few years there’s been too much content created and too much of it is not really content that will attract the audience, but the challenge for brands is not just to create videos but create ideas that can draw the audience, our challenge is to come together to see if this cross-disciplinary approach to get to better ideas, it’s all about the ideas.”

Wonderhood hired BBC creative director Samantha Anstiss and Emma Lorenz, previously director of development at All3Media’s Lion Television, to kick off its push into non-scripted television, working alongside a number of execs on the advertising side.

“The way we’re organized is a hybrid of different skills: high end programming and high end brand execs working alongside. We work together and contributing to each other’s problem solving gets us to more interesting places. It’s particularly relevant in this world where storytelling is being stretched,” he added.

Abraham revealed that the company’s first commission is currently in pre-production, although he declined to name the show or the broadcaster. He added that it was producing shows that covered the genres of specialist factual, ob-docs, talent-fronted docs and one-off drama docs and that he hoped to have “several” of them on the air this year.

Wonderhood Studios is also working with Netflix to promote its Formula 1 doc series and has partnered with Comic Relief to produce a short film-meets-advert for the charity starring Trainspotting and Ozark’s Peter Mullan.

Abraham joked that he was more important the last time he was at Israel’s INTV, when he was CEO of Channel 4. “I’m pleased to have been invited back here today because when I was last here I was probably regarded as a slightly more important person than I am today, I was just about to step down from my role as CEO of Channel 4, but I stand here before you today as a former network chief who started something small and new. Here in INTV small and new is good because it’s all about innovation, here in the world’s capital of startups,” he added.