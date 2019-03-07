EXCLUSIVE: Dave Annable is set as a lead in ABC’s Heart of Life drama pilot inspired by the John Mayer song of the same name.

Written by Ben Queen and directed by Anne Fletcher, Heart of Life follows two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they’re related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they’ll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past, and learn the joys of reuniting with long-lost family.

Annable will play Wesley “Wes” Reid, the brother in one of the two sets of adult siblings. The other set is played by Harry Shum Jr. and Katie Findlay.

Queen, Mayer, Paul Weitz and Melvin Mar executive produce for 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

Annable, who co-starred on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters for five seasons, recently starred with his wife Odette in Freeform’s romantic comedy film No Sleep Til Christmas. He also co-starred opposite Kevin Costner in the first season of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone and played Dr. Jack McAndrew on Fox’s Red Band Society. He’s repped by UTA and manager Sue Leibman at Barking Dog Entertainment.