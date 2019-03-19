EXCLUSIVE: TURN alumna Heather Lind has been cast as the female lead opposite Chris Messina and RJ Cyler in Dark Cargo, YouTube Premium’s drama pilot from Entertainment One and Canada’s Counterfeit Pictures and SEVEN24 Films. Ben Stiller and Nicky Weinstock executive produce via their Red Hour Productions banner. Nick Santora is the EP/showrunner.

Written by Adam and Max Reid and directed by Lodge Kerrigan, Dark Cargo is described as a high-octane, cliffhanger-driven, neo-noir thriller set in the big rig cab of Joe Dobbs (Messina) as he traverses the darkest nights of his life. What begins as a random encounter with a disturbed stranger (Cyler) turns into a race against time, the police, and even more malevolent forces. All the while, Joe just wants to get back to his family.

Lind will play Ava. Sexy, confident, and strong-willed, Ava is the wife of long haul trucker Joe (Messina), and the mother of their five year old daughter. eOne serves as the studio.

Lind was most recently seen on Broadway starring in Richard Bean’s The Nap. She made her Broadway debut starring opposite Al Pacino in The Merchant of Venice, for which she won the Theater World Award for Broadway debut. She made her TV debut on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, for which she shared a SAG Award for Ensemble in a Drama Series before starring opposite Jamie Bell on the AMC series TURN. Film appearances include Demolition and Mistress America. She is repped by ICM Partners, Wishlab and Felker Toczek