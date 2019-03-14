EXCLUSIVE: Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) and RJ Cyler (I’m Dying Up Here) are set as the male leads in Dark Cargo, YouTube Premium’s drama pilot from Entertainment One and Canada’s Counterfeit Pictures and SEVEN24 Films. Ben Stiller and Nicky Weinstein executive produce via their Red Hour Productions banner.

Written by Adam and Max Reid (Sneaky Pete) and directed by Lodge Kerrigan, Dark Cargo is described as a high-octane, cliffhanger-driven, neo-noir thriller set in the big rig cab of Joe Dobbs (Messina) as he traverses the darkest nights of his life. What begins as a random encounter with a disturbed stranger (Cyler) turns into a race against time, the police, and even more malevolent forces. All the while, Joe just wants to get back to his family.

Messina’s Joe Dobbs is a long-haul trucker who’s about to embark on the most treacherous ride of his life.

Cyler’s Anthony is a clever, mischievous young man who alters the trajectory of Joe’s (Messina) journey.

Scorpion creator/executive producer Nick Santora is attached as showrunner. eOne serves as the studio.

Messina was last seen in HBO thriller Sharp Objects and is currently in production on Warner Bros/DC’s Birds of Prey as the villainous Victor Zsasz. He’s repped by CAA, Management 360 and Gendler & Kelly.

Cyler played Adam Proteau opposite Jim Carrey on I’m Dying Up Here, which aired for two seasons on Showtime. His other recent credits include feature Ma and Earl and the Dying Girl and Scream: The TV Series. He’s repped by JLA Talent, Landis-Simon Productions & Talent Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.