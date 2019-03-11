Composer Danny Elfman will contribute original music to Broadway’s Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, the latest surprise for the show that begins previews tonight.

Elfman’s arrival was announced today by producer Scott Rudin. Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac, the comedy was to have started preview performances this past Saturday. The weekend performances were canceled and, for the second time since original co-star Andrea Martin dropped out of the production last week following a rehearsal accident, the debut performance was postponed.

Previews begin tonight at Broadway’s Booth Theatre, with an opening night set for Thursday, April 11. Martin, who broke four ribs during the rehearsal, has been replaced by Kristine Nielsen, who co-stars with Nathan Lane and Julie White. The director is George C. Wolfe.

Additional details about Elfman’s participation were not immediately available, though the Emmy- and Grammy-winning composer told Rolling Stone, “I’ve been missing the fun and excitement of live interaction with theater, where I had my first music experiences many, many years ago, and where I wrote my very first compositions. When Scott Rudin called with the idea of bringing me in on Gary, I thought it would be an incredible opportunity to be able to work with such an amazing, talented group. I just had to jump in.”

Elfman joins a creative team that includes Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Ann Roth (Costume Design), and Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Design).

Mac’s Gary is set “just after the blood-soaked conclusion of William Shakespeare’s first tragedy, Titus Andronicus.” The playwright was a Pulitzer drama finalist for A 24-Decade History of Popular Music.

Elfman’s many credits include his collaborations with Tim Burton (Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Edward Scissorhands, Batman, Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice in Wonderland, Big Fish, Dumbo), and The Simpsons, to name just a sample.