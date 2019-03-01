Danny DeVito, Phantom Thread actress Vicky Krieps, Peter Sarsgaard, John Leguizamo, Saro Emirze, and Dar Zuzovsky are set for Harry Haft, the Barry Levinson-directed film based on the novel Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano by Alan Scott Haft. The group joins previously announced titular star Ben Foster as production is currently underway with plans to shoot on location in Hungary and New York.

New Mandate Film’s Matti Leshem, BRON Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Sosnoff, Levinson, and Scott Pardo are producing the project.

Justine Juel Gillmer (The 100 series) penned the screenplay. It’s based on the true story of a man (Foster) who is driven by his love of a woman to survive the unimaginable horrors of the German concentration camps. An SS Officer (Billy Magnussen) forces Harry to fight to the death against fellow prisoners in gruesome gladiatorial boxing matches. Harry finally escapes and makes it to New York. Haunted by his memories and guilt over his survival, he fights boxing legends, like Rocky Marciano, in the hopes that his name will get noticed and he will find his first love again.

Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media is serving as executive producer, while Endeavor Content handles worldwide sales.

DeVito, who appears in the hit series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and will be seen in Disney’s forthcoming live-action Dumbo remake, is repped by CAA. Krieps, last seen in Sony’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web, is with Tavistock Wood Management.

WME and Anonymous Content reps Sarsgaard, whose recent credits include Jackie, Blue Jasmine, and the Hulu series The Looming Tower. Leguizamo, repped by UTA, next co-stars in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix miniseries about the 1989 Central Park jogger case which was just re-titled When They See Us.