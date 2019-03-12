EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber whose debut psychological thriller Cam from Blumhouse was acquired by Netflix following its premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival last July.

Directed by Goldhaber, and written by Mazzei, Cam follows an ambitious camgirl, Alice (Madeleine Brewer) who wakes up one day to discover she’s been replaced on her show with an exact replica of herself. The pic won best director and screenplay at Fantasia and went on to play AFI Fest and the London Festival last fall.

Currently, Mazzei and Goldhaber are in development with Blumhouse on another female-driven horror thriller. The team was also hired to write and direct one of the segments of 50 States of Fear for Quibi, Gunpowder & Sky, and Sam Raimi.

Mazzei’s forthcoming memoir, CAMGIRL, will be published in November by Rare Bird.

Mazzei and Goldhaber will continue to be managed by Anonymous Content.