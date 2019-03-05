EXCLUSIVE: Once Upon a Time and X-Men: The Last Stand actress Dania Ramirez is joining Sony’s sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which is being directed and co-written by Jake Kasdan.

She joins core cast members Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and new ones Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Ramirez is repped by ICM and managed by Atlas. Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are co-writing.

James Moses Black is boarding Screen Gems Black and Blue directed by Deon Taylor. Pic stars Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson. In the movie, Harris plays a rookie cop in New Orleans who rounds the corner just as corrupt narc officers are murdering a drug dealer, an event captured by her body cam. When they then fail to execute her and she escapes, the narcs pin the murder on her, and she is hunted both by the narcs who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage, as well as the drug dealers out for apparent revenge.

Black can next be seen in Gravitas Venture’s Bayou Caviar, directed by Cuba Gooding Jr.. He stars opposite Famke Janssen and Richard Dreyfuss in that pic which will open in October. Black’s previous credits include Logan; Heart, Baby and he recurs on NBC’s This Is Us. He is represented by Nathan Habben and Michael McConnell of Zero Gravity Management.

Taylor’s next movie The Intruder opens on May 3 from Screen Gems. t.