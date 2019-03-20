Jeff Wadlow, the director of Sony’s upcoming Fantasy Island big-screen adaptation, is set to direct Danger Girl for Constantin Film AG with shooting to begin in 2020.

Danger Girl, described as a priority production for the Munich-based Constantin Film, will adapt the namesake comic book series co-created by fan-favorite artist J. Scott Campbell (Gen 13) and writer Andy Hartnell and introduced by IDW Publishing of San Diego. IDW’s Danger Girl series celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and is known for high-velocity action, winking humor and its scantily clad squad of super-spy protagonists.

The long-running comic book series follows the adventures of lead character Abbey Chase, who is reluctantly recruited into an all-female secret organization.

The daring Chase finds herself teamed with a trio of elite operatives — Sydney Savage, Natalia Kasstle, and “Silicon” Valerie — and dispatched on a globe-trotting adventure to find and secure a series of objects with destructive power coveted by the evil neo-nazi collective called the Hammer Syndicate.

Chase is described in the comics as a world-class marksman, a language savant, a formidable scholar of world history, and a heart-stopping beauty and the overall tone is somewhere between the big-screen version of Charlie’s Angels and Tomb Raider.

Over the years, the Danger Girl series has made notable crossover adventures with Batman, G.I. Joe and Ash of Army of Darkness.

The comic book series Danger Girl was also adapted as a video game in 2000.

Wadlow, who has superhero experience after writing and directing Universal’s Kick Ass 2 (2013), will direct and do additional rewrites on the script. Umair Aleem wrote the initial drafts.

Wadlow’s other directorial credit include last year’s Truth or Dare from Blumhouse and Never Back Down, the 2008 martial arts tale about an underground fight club operating at an Orlando high school.

The producers of Danger Girl areRobert Kulzer of Constantin Film, Jeremy Bolt of JB Pictures, and Adrian Askarieh of Prime Universe Films. Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz is executive producer, along with J. Scott Campbell and Andy Hartnell

Wadlow was repped on the deal by Artists First, UTA, and attorney David Matlof.