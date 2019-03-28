Home Before Dark co-creator, writer and showrunner Dana Fox has entered into a multi-year overall development with Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, producers of the upcoming Apple series.

Fox co-created with Dara Resnik and currently serves as showrunner and executive producer of Home Before Dark, inspired by the reporting of nine-year-old investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, who uncovers a mystery from her father’s past. Jon Chu directs.

“To me, the most important thing in this business is the people, and (don’t tell my husband but) I’m ecstatic to be making a long-term commitment to Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, and Joy Gorman Wettels,” said Fox. “Nicole and Steve are smart, decisive, and so supportive creatively. When Joy brought me the idea to create a show out of Hilde Lysiak’s inspiring story, I had no idea it would change my life. The thought that this is the first of many revolutionary projects with the amazing people at Paramount and Anonymous is exciting, exhilarating, and only makes me a little bit queasy. But in a good way!”

“Dana is not just a standout talent, but an absolute powerhouse, and exactly the kind of person you want to be in the trenches with,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television. “She’s savvy, brilliant and has a distinctly compelling voice and we are so excited to continue our collaboration.”

Said Joy Gorman Wettels of Anonymous Content, “Dana has been our close friend and collaborator for many years and Steve [Golin, CEO of Anonymous Content] and I are thrilled to make this partnership official. Developing and making ‘Home Before Dark’ together has been a total dream. Dana brings such a unique enthusiasm, perspective and passion to all that she does, and few humans are as fun and delightful to work with as Dana!”

Fox is best known for her feature films including Isn’t It Romantic, How To Be Single, Couples Retreat, and What Happens In Vegas. She also served as the creator and showrunner of the Fox comedy series Ben and Kate. Fox most recently wrote Cruella de Vil for Emma Stone at Disney, and made her directing debut with an episode of the Fox series New Girl.

The Paramount TV-Anonymous Content partnership has yielded such series as Netflix’s Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and 13 Reasons Why, currently in production on season 3; TNT’s Emmy-nominated limited series The Alienist and upcoming sequel The Angel of Darkness; Hulu’s Catch-22, a six-part limited series based on Joseph Heller’s seminal novel of the same name, with George Clooney and Grant Heslov; Apple’s Shantaram, based on the international bestselling novel from Gregory David Roberts; Time Bandits, based on Terry Gilliam’s British fantasy film; Home Before Dark, inspired by the real-life story of 11-year-old Hilde Lysiak, starring Brooklynn Prince, executive produced and directed by Jon M. Chu; an epic television series adaptation of Anne Rice’s entire The Vampire Chronicles series of novels set at Hulu; and Margaret Atwood’s best-selling Maddaddam trilogy that includes three stunning novels—Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood and Maddaddam. The companies most recently acquired the rights to Candace Bushnell’s upcoming book Is There Still Sex in the City? to develop a follow-up TV series to HBO’s iconic Sex and the City.

Fox is repped by UTA and Kim Stenton at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.