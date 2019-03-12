EXCLUSIVE: Damon Wayans Jr. and former Disney Channel star Jake Short (A.N.T. Farm, Lab Rats: Elite Force) are set as the leads in Supercool, a YA film which is being directed by Teppo Airaksinen. The screenplay was written by Ali Moussavi and Olli Hakka. Haikka is also producing the project with Scott Einbinder.

The pic follows nerdy high school best friends Neil (Short) and Gilbert who are sick of being bullied. They long for the life of Porsches and hot girls, like Neil’s neighbor Jimmy “the legend” (Wayons Jr.). But when Neil makes a magical 11:11 wish with the hopes of attracting his dream girl, the unsuspecting Jimmy gets lured into a night of shenanigans, attracting way more than any of them bargained for.

Filming is slated to commence later this month in Alabama.

Wayans Jr., who most recently starred in the CBS comedy series Happy Together, was last seen on the big screen in Super Troopers 2. In addition, The CW has given a pilot green light to Glamorous, an hourlong drama from Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment along with writer Jordon Nardino and CBS TV Studios. The series follows a gender non-conforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

Short’s other credits include Disney XD original series Mighty Med, Zeke and Luther, and Hulu’s teen comedy series, All Night. He just wrapped production on This Is The Year, an indie film directed by fellow Disney alum David Henrie.

Wayans Jr. is repped by WME. Short is repped by More / Medavoy Management and Paradigm.