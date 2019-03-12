EXCLUSIVE: Killing Ground helmer Damien Power is attached to direct 20th Century Fox’s No Exit, a thriller based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Adams. Logan scribe Scott Frank is producing the film, which was adapted by Ant-Man scripters Andrew Barrer and Gabe Ferrari.

Published in 2017, the story follows several strangers stranded at a rest stop during a blizzard, where a young woman discovers a kidnapped girl and must determine who the kidnapper is and plot their escape.

Power marked his feature directorial debut with Killing Ground, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The modern thriller, which Power also wrote, follows two campers who, after arriving at an isolated campsite, discover a distressed child wandering in the woods which leads to a terrifying chain of events that will test them to a breaking point.

Frank is the creator, writer, and director behind Netflix’s seven-part western limited series, Godless. He’s also set to rewrite The Force, the adaptation of the bestselling NYPD corrupt cop thriller novel by Don Winslow, which is also set up at Fox and will reunite him with Logan helmer James Mangold. Other credits include Out of Sight, Get Shorty, Minority Report, and Marley & Me.

Power is repped by ICM Partners and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.