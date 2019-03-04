Huzzah! Netflix has unveiled the cast for their forthcoming original series Cursed which will begin production this month. Joining the previously announced cast member Katherine Langford are Devon Terrell (Barry), Gustaf Skarsgård (Westworld, Vikings), Peter Mullan (Ozark), Lily Newmark (Temple, Sex Education), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The State, Our Girl), Daniel Sharman (Fear the Walking Dead, Medici), Sebastian Armesto (Poldark, Broadchurch), Emily Coates (Flack), Catherine Walker (Versailles, The Delinquent Season) and Billy Jenkins (The Crown, Holmes & Watson, Humans).

Last year, Deadline exclusively reported the news that comic book writer/artist Frank Miller and writer/producer Tom Wheeler were teaming for the original drama series. The streaming giant gave a 10-episode order to the project, which will be based on Miller and Wheeler’s upcoming illustrated book of the same name. It will be published in fall 2019 by Simon & Schuster. This is believed to be the first time the same creative team will be writing a book and TV series based on it simultaneously as they get to explore the characters from the book in more detail on screen.

Zetna Fuentes (Ray Donovan, Jessica Jones) is set to direct and serve as an executive producer on the first two episodes. The series is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of the young woman who would become the Lady of the Lake. Cursed exlpores timely, familiar themes including obliteration of the natural world, religious zeal and oppression, senseless war and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Miller and Wheeler will serve as executive producers. Wheeler will also be showrunner and writer. Alex Boden (Sense8, Cloud Atlas) is producer and Silenn Thomas is co-executive producer.