Former Nickelodeon president of production and development Russell Hicks and partner Brent Watts’s Curiosity Ink Media has signed with the literary division of Abrams Artists Agency.

Hicks is the company’s president and chief creative officer, while Watts is the company’s chief executive officer. Richard Yanofsky serves as COO and publishing veteran Jon I. Rosenberg as EVP publishing, leading creation and publishing of all physical content.

The company was formed last May.to focus on the creation of original and re-imagined iconic TV shows and characters, with a strong emphasis on family/kid friendly content. The company is producing feature films, television series, and developing books that will be linked in every corner of entertainment, including the storytelling technology for the digital space.

The executive team hopes to leverage its deep ties and partnerships in the distribution and licensing space. No titles or projects have been announced, but the company said it is working on several projects that are in development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Curiosity Ink Media and its executives to Abrams Artists Agency and our diverse roster of clients,” said a statement from Abrams Artists Agency partners Robert Attermann, Brian Cho, and Adam Bold. “We know that our Literary Division, along with the entire company will work collaboratively to accelerate the nascent company’s presence to bring their dominant voice in kid and family content to audiences worldwide.”