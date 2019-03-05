EXCLUSIVE: Cullen Conly is becoming a manager at Mosaic. He leaves his post as Motion Picture Literary agent in the New York offices of ICM Partners. At that agency, he repped such filmmakers as Cory Finley (Bad Education), Paul Downs Colaizzo (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Nisha Ganatra (Late Night), Charlie McDowell, Kat Candler, Sian Heder, Dome Karukoski (Tolkien), Andrew Ahn (Driveways), and Yance Ford, who was Oscar nominated for Strong Island.

Prior to joining ICM, Conly was the Manager of the Feature Film Program of the Sundance Institute, where he worked in the Screenwriter and Director Labs. Among the filmmakers he supported in that program are Ryan Coogler, David Lowery, Marielle Heller, Sara Colangelo, Sean Durkin, Benh Zeitlin, Lena Dunham and Ry Russo-Young. Before Sundance, Conly worked in development and production at Paramount Vantage and began his film career in the mailroom at the William Morris Agency.

Said Mosaic principal Jimmy Miller: “Cullen is a huge get for us. As evidenced by the most recent Sundance and his clients’ many successes there, he has it all…an incredible eye, tenacity, and acumen. The company has known him for years and he’s going to fit in seamlessly.”

The exit was amicable. “We appreciate his contributions to ICM Partners and look forward to continuing to work with Cullen and all of our friends at Mosaic,” said Harley Copen, Partner and Co Head, Motion Picture Literary, ICM Partners.