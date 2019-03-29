EXCLUSIVE: Crystal City Entertainment, the production and finance company with credits such as The Ides of March and Lee Daniel’s The Butler, has secured the film and TV rights to Donald Ray Pollock’s second book, The Heavenly Table.

Set in 1917, the story follows three young, dirt-poor sharecroppers who, after their father dies, hatch a plan to rob a bank and cast off their miserable existence. Things go terribly sideways and the brothers, armed only with a cache of blunt farming tools and a 12-gauge shotgun, ride north on a bloody crime spree.

Crystal City is currently in search of a screenwriter to attach to the project.

Pollock, a recipient of the 2009 PEN/Bingham Fellowship, made his literary debut in 2008 with the critically acclaimed story collection, Knockemstiff. Published in 2016, The Heavenly Table followed Pollock’s 2011 novel, The Devil All The Time, which is being adapted into a Netflix feature with Antônio Campos directing and Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson, and Mia Wasikowska starring.

Pollock is repped by Inkwell Management and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Crystal City principals Jonathan Rubenstein and Ari Daniel Pinchot will serve as The Heavenly Table‘s executive producers with Adam Altman and Benjamin Prager.

CCE recently wrapped production on The God Committee starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, and Colman Domingo. The company is gearing up to begin production on the Untitled Willie Davis Project with Sony/Affirm financing and distributing. Furthermore, CCE is currently developing The Bookseller with Julia Roberts attached to produce and star.