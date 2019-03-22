The Criterion Channel, the streaming service that is bringing classic films back online after the widely lamented shutdown last fall of WarnerMedia’s FilmStruck, has set the lineup for its launch on April 8. (See it below.)

The channel features the same Criterion Collection and Janus Films titles that were on FilmStruck, which went dark last fall, prompting a backlash among a long list of A-list directors, not to mention thousands of fans of the service. FilmStruck had been an effort to take the DNA of Turner Classic Movies into the streaming realm, with hundreds of Criterion titles at its core. Original programming from FilmStruck will also be back on the new channel, including Adventures in Moviegoing, Meet the Filmmakers, Observations on Film Art and 10 seasons of John Pierson’s Split Screen.

Subscriptions are $10.99 per month or $99.99 a year. A promotional offer lowers the lifetime price for those who sign up before April 7 to $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year, as well as providing earlybirds with a “movie of the week” dropping each Wednesday before the April 8 official launch. Those signing up by April 7 will also get their first month free.

In addition to the 1,000 classic and contemporary Criterion and Janus films and 350 shorts, the new channel will also rotate in selections from studios and indies, among them Sony, Warner Bros., Paramount, MGM, Lionsgate, IFC, Kino Lorber, Cohen Media and several others. More suppliers of licensed films will be added in the coming months.

Cinephiles in the U.S. and Canada will be able to stream the new service on desktop browsers as well as through apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, iOS, and Android and Android TV devices.

The April lineup is highlighted by a group of 11 film-noir titles from Columbia Pictures, from directors including Fritz Lang, Jacques Tourneur, Don Siegel, and Blake Edwards. David Lynch will be spotlighted with four features and a selection of shorts, as will screenwriter Suso Cecchi d’Amico. A seven-film series will center on French actress Simone Signoret.

In addition to short and feature-length films, the service will have 3,500 supplementary features, including trailers, introductions, behind-the-scenes documentaries, interviews, video essays, commentary tracks, and rare archival footage.

Films in the permanent streaming library will be continuously available to all Criterion Channel subscribers at all times, regardless of whether they are being spotlighted in thematic programming. Films licensed specifically for featured thematic programming may be available for shorter periods, but all films will be available for a minimum of 90 days unless otherwise noted.

Films with specific dates of arrival on the service will generally be made available at the start of each month, though the concept of a day-by-day calendar suits the classic-film market and is familiar to repertory filmgoers and TCM viewers.

Here is the full launch lineup, with descriptions provided by Criterion:

APRIL PROGRAMMING ON THE CRITERION CHANNEL

April 8

Spotlight: Columbia Noir — Eleven dark gems from the studio that epitomized the hard-boiled essence of film noir

My Name Is Julia Ross, Joseph H. Lewis, 1945

So Dark the Night, Joseph H. Lewis, 1946

The Big Heat, Fritz Lang, 1953

Human Desire, Fritz Lang, 1954

Drive a Crooked Road, Richard Quine, 1954

Pushover, Richard Quine, 1954

Nightfall, Jacques Tourneur, 1957

The Burglar, Paul Wendkos, 1957

The Lineup, Don Siegel, 1958

Murder by Contract, Irving Lerner, 1958

Experiment in Terror, Blake Edwards, 1962

Mildred Pierce, directed by Michael Curtiz, 1945 – Criterion Collection Edition #860

April 9

Short + Feature: Yearbook and Y tu mamá también — A short film by Bernardo Britto paired with Alfonso Cuarón’s beloved road movie

April 10

Screenwriter: Suso Cecchi d’Amico — Seven classics from the Italian screenwriter behind some of the greatest films of all time

Bicycle Thieves, Vittorio De Sica, 1948

Senso, Luchino Visconti, 1954

Le amiche, Michelangelo Antonioni, 1955

Le notti bianche, Luchino Visconti, 1957

Big Deal on Madonna Street, Mario Monicelli, 1958

Rocco and His Brothers, Luchino Visconti, 1960

Salvatore Giuliano, Francesco Rosi, 1962

Wanda, directed by Barbara Loden, 1970 — Criterion Collection Edition #965

April 11

Directed by David Lynch — Visions of terror and salvation from contemporary cinema’s master of the surreal

Eraserhead, 1977

The Elephant Man, 1980

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, 1992

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Shorts:

Six Men Getting Sick, 1967

The Alphabet, 1968

The Grandmother, 1970

The Amputee Version 1, 1974

The Amputee Version 2, 1974

Premonitions Following an Evil Deed, 1995

Ace in the Hole, directed by Billy Wilder, 1951 — Criterion Collection Edition #396

April 12

Double Feature: Last Hurrah for Chivalry and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg — John Woo finds unlikely inspiration in Jacques Demy’s candy-colored musical.

Jubal, directed by Delmer Daves, 1956 — Criterion Collection Edition #656

April 13

Saturday Matinee: Bugsy Malone —Pint-sized wise guys battle it out in this irresistible all-kid gangster spoof.

April 14

Julie Taymor’s Adventures in Moviegoing — Our guest-programmer series returns with the acclaimed stage and screen director.

Baby Face, Alfred E. Green, 1933

Great Expectations, David Lean, 1946

Rashomon, Akira Kurosawa, 1950

Sawdust and Tinsel, Ingmar Bergman, 1953

Nights of Cabiria, Federico Fellini, 1957

The Cranes Are Flying, Mikhail Kalatozov, 1957

April 15

Eight Hours Don’t Make a Day, directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1972 —Criterion Collection Edition #946

April 16

Short + Feature: The Silence and Taste of Cherry — Two soul-searching Iranian films grapple with mortality

April 17

Directed by Susanne Bier — Three intimate and explosive dramas from an auteur specializing in emotional extremes

Brothers, 2004

After the Wedding, 2006

In a Better World, 2010

April 18

Kaili Blues — Bi Gan introduces his audacious feature debut, along with a related short film The Poet and Singer.

April 19

Double Feature: Hamlet and To Be or Not to Be — Laurence Olivier’s Shakespeare adaptation meets Ernst Lubitsch’s wartime farce.

April 20

Saturday Matinee: The Kid — Charlie Chaplin pairs his lovable Tramp with a child companion in one of his best-loved films.

April 21

Meet the Filmmakers: Charles Burnett — The director of To Sleep with Anger revisits Watts with filmmaker Robert Townsend in an intimate portrait paired with a selection of his films.

My Brother’s Wedding, 1983

To Sleep with Anger, 1990

Hollywood Shuffle, Robert Townsend, 1987

Shorts

Several Friends, 1969

The Horse, 1973

When It Rains, 1995

The Final Insult, 1997

Quiet as Kept, 2007

April 22

David Simon on Paths of Glory — The creator of The Wire introduces Stanley Kubrick’s wrenching antiwar film.

April 23

Short + Feature: Fauve and The Wages of Fear — An Oscar-nominated short precedes Henri-Georges Clouzot’s masterful suspense film.

The Hidden Fortress, directed by Akira Kurosawa, 1958 — Criterion Collection Edition #116

April 24

The Virgin Suicides, directed by Sofia Coppola, 1999 — Criterion Collection Edition #920

April 25

Killer Couples x 3 — Three couples you definitely don’t want to meet at a party

The Honeymoon Killers, Leonard Kastle, 1969

Eating Raoul, Paul Bartel, 1982

Sightseers, Ben Wheatley, 2012

April 26

Double Feature: Murder by Contract and Le samouraï — Irving Lerner’s pared-down film noir, followed by Jean-Pierre Melville’s minimalist thriller

April 27

Saturday Matinee: Mon oncle — Jacques Tati’s first color film is a slapstick sendup of modern technology.

April 28

Spotlight: Simone Signoret — A salute to the French actor who brought unforgettable complexity to every performance

La ronde, Max Ophuls, 1950

Casque d’or, Jacques Becker, 1952

Diabolique, Henri-Georges Clouzot, 1955

Room at the Top, Jack Clayton, 1959

Adua and her Friends, Antonio Pietrangeli, 1960

Army of Shadows, Jean-Pierre Melville, 1969

The Widow Courdec, Pierre Granier-Deferre, 1971

April 29

Observations on Film Art No. 26: The Revolutionary Subjectivity of Memories of Underdevelopment — Professor Jeff Smith picks up our monthly film-school series with a course on a Cuban classic.

April 30

Short + Feature: Surface Tension and News from Home — Hollis Frampton and Chantal Akerman’s experimental portraits of New York City