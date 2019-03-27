EXCLUSIVE: Sonoya Mizuno, who played Araminta Lee, a.k.a the bride, in Warner Bros hit rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, has been tapped as the title character in 20th Century Fox’s Wes Ball-directed Mouse Guard, the film adaptation to David Petersen’s Eisner-winning comic book series. She joins Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Idris Elba in the film, which will be shot using motion capture.

The story takes place in medieval times and follows a brotherhood of mice sworn to protect the fellow rodents in their midst.

Matt Reeves is producing the film through his 6th & Idaho shingle along with Boom! Studios’ Ross Richie and Stephen Christy, as well as Ball and Wes and his producing partner Joe Hartwick via the OddBall production company banner.

In addition to CRA, Mizuno starred in the Netflix miniseries Maniac and appeared in the indie film All About Nina, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Common. She’ll next be seen as the lead of Alex Garland’s FX miniseries, Devs.

