It’s the last season before the cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend takes its final bow. The cast and creators of the musical comedy took the stage at PaleyFest to reflect on everything from the spark that lit the fire for the show to saying goodbye to the popular CW series — and talked about a possible musical stage show based on the series.

Moderated by Stacey Wilson Hunt, co-creator and star Rachel Bloom was joined by co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna as well as actors Scott Michael Foster, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz, and songwriter Jack Dolgen and choreographer Kathryn Burns. Unfortunately, cast members Vincent Rodriguez III and Skylar Astin weren’t able to join in on the fun.

Amidst the reminiscing of their favorite episodes, songs, and moments the cast shared, the topic of the series going beyond the confines of TV came up. Bloom and the cast have done touring live stage shows that have become popular — so popular that the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast will perform live at Radio City Musical Hall in May. That said, the ingredients are all there for an actual stage musical. “Aline and I just starting to talk about that,” said Bloom.

When the idea first came about, Brosh McKenna said that she was asked if they would create a continuation of the story and write new songs to which she said, “Fuck no!”

The idea is in its infancy but Bloom said the stage show would be a condensed version of the series and they would use existing songs. “Why write a new show when we have a show we can just copy?!” she exclaimed.

Brosh McKenna crunched the numbers on stage and said that if they were to create a musical based on the entire show it would be about 55 hours which Bloom would be fine with.

“I’ll probably be bothering everyone for the next 50 years to do live shows — but everyone is already booking other jobs,” joked Bloom.

After sharing a story about how she wanted to have Mel Brooks on the show and how he personally called her to say “I’m not going to be on your fucking show. It doesn’t do anything for me…I am so famous”, Bloom was asked what she envisions for a reboot 10 to 15 years down the road.

“I have a pitch I won’t say because you have to watch the finale to understand,” she teased. She said it won’t necessarily be a reboot, but a TV movie on the Hallmark Channel.

The final episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs April 5 and will be followed by a musical special entitled Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!