HBO has canceled Crashing after three seasons. The Sunday, March 10 season 3 finale will now serve as the series finale, Deadline has confirmed.

Created by and starring Pete Holmes and executive produced by Judd Apatow, Crashing drew on Holmes’ own experiences as a comedian, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of stand-up comedy.

Holmes executive produced with Apatow and Judah Miller and Igor Srubshchik. Oren Brimer served as co-executive producer. Josh Church, Dave Rath and Greg Fitzsimmons also served as producers.

Apatow announced the cancellation recently on Conan (sort of).

“Well, it’s not really canceled,” Apatow told host Conan O’Brien. “We’re just going to stop making it.”

“What stopped you from making more?” O’Brien asked.

“They told us we should never make any more,” Apatow replied. “We were very happy that we got to tell the story that we wanted to tell, and we do have an ending,” he added. Apatow did say there might be a Crashing movie in the future.

You can watch the clip below.