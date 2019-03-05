Warner Bros. TV veteran Craig Hunegs will be joining the Walt Disney Company at the close of the pending 21st Century Fox acquisition as President, Disney Television Studios, the combined TV studio operation comprised by 20th Century Fox TV, Fox 21 TV Studios and ABC Studios/ABC Signature. He will report to Dana Walden, Chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

Hunegs is taking on a newly created position that will serve as a layer between Walden and the heads of the various Disney-owned TV studios, who had been previously announced as reporting to her. Reporting to Hunegs, once he assumes this role, will be ABC Studios President, Patrick Moran; 20th TV Presidents, Jonathan Davis and Howard Kurtzman; and, Bert Salke, President, Fox 21 Television Studios.

Hunegs, who most recently served as President, Business and Strategy, Warner Bros. TV Group and President, Warner Bros. Digital Networks, comes from a business background, similar to that of Walden’s longtime partner at Fox, Gary Newman. Hunegs’ appointment is the first step towards consolidating the sibling studio divisions which are expected to function autonomously for the near future. He is expected to referee any potential conflicts that could arise among the studios as they adjust to their new environment as corporate siblings.

Hunegs’ arrival comes at a time of unprecedented upheaval in the TV business with deals getting harder to make and prices for talent escalating.

Hunegs left Warner Bros. at the end of 2018 after 20 years. He was the founding President of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, which launched in June 2016, and led the build-out of Warner Bros.’ OTT services. Included in Warner Bros. Digital Network’s portfolio are OTT services DC Universe and Boomerang; the gamer network Machinima; the digital-native production company Stage 13; Uninterrupted (a partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter); and Ellen Digital Ventures (a partnership with Ellen DeGeneres).

Previously, Hunegs served as EVP, Warner Bros. Television Group from 2006-13, where he helped orchestrate broad licensing partnerships with Netflix and Hulu, the formation of new linear and on-demand distribution windows, the acquisitions of Alloy Entertainment and Shed Media and was involved in the creation of The CW network whose board Hunegs was a member of.

From 1999-2006, Hunegs was EVP, Warner Bros. Television Production and, from 1997-1999, EVP Business and Financial Affairs, Warner Bros. Television Production. Prior to joining Warner Bros., Hunegs was the Head of Business Affairs for The WB Network.