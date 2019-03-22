After the exodus of top Fox film executives and the shutting down of the respected Fox 2000 label as Walt Disney Studios absorbed the 20th Century Fox movie operations, the focus shifted to the TV side.

As we reported, outside of TV distribution, which was expected to undergo reductions to eliminate redundancies, the combined Disney-Fox TV operations had been spared of layoffs, with the 20th Century Fox TV, Fox 21 TV Studios and ABC Studios teams left intact so far. (I hear a handful of pink slips may be coming today or Monday).

In an internal memo on Friday, Craig Hunegs, President of Disney Television Studios, who oversees those production units, indicated that they will continue to function as standalone, with no current plans to consolidate them as some had feared. He also confirmed that supplying Disney’s upcoming consumer platform would be a main priority for the studios.

“As we go forward, each of our studios – ABC Studios led by Patrick Moran, 20th Century Fox Television led by Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman and Fox 21 led by Bert Salke – will continue to carve out unique identities with their own distinctive creative taste,” Hunegs wrote. “I’m here to help bring it all together, to have us work seamlessly as a group. It’s a time of rapid, fundamental change in television and I’ll work with all of you to make sure we have what we need to grow and succeed. I’ll also focus hard on making DTS the absolute best place to work for talent, for executives and for all our employees.”

Earlier in the day, Hunegs’ boss, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden, also sent an internal memo rallying the TV troops after a difficult day for their film counterparts. “Day three, and the energy and excitement inside our newly merged organization is palpable!,” she wrote.

Here are the two emails.

Craig Hunegs:

For those of you I haven’t met, I’m Craig Hunegs, President of Disney Television Studios. I feel so fortunate to join Disney, to work for Peter and Dana and to lead our exceptional TV studios. I’m sure you agree, it’s a truly unique time to create television and we enter it with great strength. Across our studios, we have an unmatched roster of executives and talent, the highest quality programs and an exciting lineup of development projects. Disney has networks and streaming services with an insatiable need for high quality, diverse programs. We have unprecedented opportunities for our creators to tell stories and touch audiences. As we go forward, each of our studios – ABC Studios led by Patrick Moran, 20th Century Fox Television led by Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman and Fox 21 led by Bert Salke – will continue to carve out unique identities with their own distinctive creative taste. I’m here to help bring it all together, to have us work seamlessly as a group. It’s a time of rapid, fundamental change in television and I’ll work with all of you to make sure we have what we need to grow and succeed. I’ll also focus hard on making DTS the absolute best place to work for talent, for executives and for all our employees. An important measure for us will be the compelling, breakout series we create for our sister platforms, ABC, Disney+, Freeform, FX, Hulu and NatGeo. Our relationship with them will figure hugely in our success, and across creative and business affairs we will aim for a true, friction-less partnership. I feel incredibly lucky to do what we do. We touch and entertain audiences all over the world and together we can do it in an even more impactful way. Over the coming weeks, I look forward to meeting and getting to know each and every one of you. Best,

Craig

Dana Walden: