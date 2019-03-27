Courtney B. Vance, an Emmy winner for his performance as Johnnie Cochran in FX’s The People v. O. J. Simpson series, has signed on for the Universal/ Will Packer Productions romantic drama, The Photograph, which is being toplined by Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield. Stella Meghie is at the helm, directing from her own screenplay. The pic is currently before cameras.

Vance was recently seen on the big screen starring opposite Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges in Peter Hedges-directed drama Ben Is Back from Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions. He’s set to star in the HBO drama Lovecraft Country, opposite Aunjanue Ellis and Elizabeth Debicki, and Netflix film Uncorked from Insecure EP Prentice Penny.

The Photograph explores intertwining love stories in the past and present. Previously announced cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Rob Morgan, Chante Adams, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Y’lan Noel, and Chelsea Peretti.

Will Packer and James Lopez are producing, while Meghie and Rae serve as exec producers.

WME and Fox Rothschild rep Vance.