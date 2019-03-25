EXCLUSIVE: Tony winners Lindsay Mendez (Carousel) and Ruthie Ann Miles (The King & I) have joined the series regular cast of CBS’ legal drama pilot Courthouse, from Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Greg Spottiswood and directed by Mike Robin, Courthouse pulls back the curtain on the court system. It follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.

Mendez will play Sara, an ebullient, optimistic court reporter who has surprising hidden talents. A close friend to Emily, Sara hosts the Courthouse poker games and is a reliable source for gossip and courthouse intel.

Miles will portray Sherri. As Lola’s Judicial Assistant, Sherri is The Gatekeeper; she controls the schedule, the witness lists, the flow of paperwork — everything. She can make defendants sit in the lockup and wait all day for the next appearance, or she can find a way to get them in and out before her morning coffee gets cold. Efficient, pragmatic and armed with wickedly dry sense of humor, Sherri isn’t thrilled she has to “train” Lola (Simone Missick) — a rookie judge.

They join previously announced series regulars Missick, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, Wilson Bethel and J. Alex Brinson. Spottiswood, Robin and Len Goldstein executive produce.

Mendez, who won a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s Carousel, recently guest-starred on Modern Family, Murphy Brown and Elementary. Courthouse marks her first series regular role. Mendez is repped by Carlton, Goddard & Freer, Gartner/Green and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.

Miles won a Tony Award for her performance of Lady Thiang in the 2015 Broadway revival of The King & I. She is also currently nominated for an Olivier for the same role in the West End production last year. She played the role of Young Hee on season 4 of The Americans. She also received critical praise for her portrayal of Imelda Marcos in David Byrne and DJ Fat Boy Slim’s production of Here Lies Love. Miles is repped by Dustin Flores.