Once Upon a Time alum Elizabeth Lail has been tapped to star in STXfilms’ Countdown, a horror film written and directed by Justin Dec. Sean Anders, John Morris, John Rickard, and Zack Schiller are producing the project.

Lail, who is set to star opposite Penn Badgley in the first season of Lifetime’s hit psychological thriller drama You, will play a young nurse who downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die. It tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a mysterious figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.

STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Catherine Hagedorn overseeing the production on behalf of the studio, which is coming off of a big box office win with its $100+ million dollars grossing film The Upside starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston. STXinternational is handling international distribution and distributing directly in the U.K. and Ireland.

Lail played Frozen character Princess Anna in the fourth season of the ABC’s Once Upon a Time. Her other credits include Freeform’s Dead of Summer and The Blacklist.