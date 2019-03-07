Michael O’Neill (Jack Ryan), Steven Silver (13 Reasons Why), Emjay Anthony (Chef) and Thalia Tran are set as series regulars opposite Sarah Wayne Callies and Clive Standen in Council of Dads, NBC’s drama pilot inspired by Bruce Feiler’s book, from Doubt creators Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Universal TV.

Written by Rater and Phelan, Council of Dads is the story of Scott Perry and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, he and his wife, Robin (Callies), assemble a unique group (council) of carefully chosen friends to support his family and guide them through the ups and downs of life’s many challenges.

O’Neill will play Larry Malvern, a calming presence who is used to being in charge.

Silver will portray Evan, a smart, caring young man with a great sense of humor who has been taking care of his sick mother.

Anthony portrays Theo Perry, Scott’s son who thinks the world is against him and that he can’t do anything.

Tran is Charlotte Perry, Robin and Scott’s daughter.

Rater and Phelan executive produce via their Midwest Livestock Productions with Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Feiler and JBTV’s James Oh serve as producers. Universal TV produces in association with Midwest Livestock and JBTV.

O’Neill’s recent credits include Jack Ryan, The Romanoffs, Scandal, 11.22.63, The Resident and Shooter. His film credits include Dallas Buyers Club, J. Edgar and the recent Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner, Clemency. He’s repped by Mitchell K. Stubbs & Associates.

Silver recently shot the lead role in Ali LeRoi’s indie feature The Obituary of Tunde Johnson. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Management 360 and Bill Skrzyniarz

Anthony is best known for his starring roles in features Chef, Bad Moms and Krampus. He’s repped by Coast To Coast Talent Group and attorney Carolyn Conrad