Corey Feldman, who spent time with Michael Jackson when he was a child actor, is defending the late King of Pop against the devastating sexual abuse allegations in Leaving Neverland.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck allege in the two-part HBO documentary that Jackson molested them when they were children.

But in a series of tweets (see below) after watching part one of the doc, Feldman slammed the film and insisted Jackson “never touched me inappropriately.”

“All I know is what I experienced, and yes, every experience was the same right up to the sex part,” he tweeted. “That is where it becomes La La Land, instead of Neverland for me.”

Robson, 36, and Safechuck, 40, claim in the film they were groomed by the Thriller singer, and allege the abuse started when they were 7 and 10 years old.

The two men said they regularly spent hours on the phone talking to Jackson, with one of them comparing the conversations to when you first start “dating” someone.

Feldman disputed their claims, saying he also spoke regularly with the music legend and nothing inappropriate was ever said.

“Never once swore in my presence, never touched me inappropriately, & never ever suggested we should be lovers in any way!” he tweeted. “I feel like if ppl could hear our convos they would hear the innocence in them. No hint of perversion.”

The Goonies actor claimed to have a tape of a conversation with Jackson and said he’s considering releasing it to “give people a look at what a 30-year-old man/child & a 13-year-old boy would discuss, so everyone could hear the innocence of our relationship.”

He said he knew many kids who spent time at Jackson’s Neverland ranch in California and they never mentioned anything unseemly.

“Again, I wasn’t there when those boys were. But i was there around the same time as Jimmy and I saw many kids around (girls included) who I am still friends with to this day and none of us were ever approached by him in a sexual way at all. So as much as those two men deserve to have their voices heard, so do the thousands of kids who hung around him, that don’t agree!”

He then suggested Robson and Safechuck were looking for a payday or retribution for “abandonment” by Jackson.

“So given the opportunity which he certainly had w me & others, being alone, w no parents around, how did he control those urges so well, while so blatantly sexual w those two boys? It doesn’t really fit the profile,” he wrote. “But what motive besides $ do they hav? Abandonment is a strong 1.”

Feldman also slammed the documentary for only including interviews with the accusers and their families.

“I do take issue with the fact that this whole thing is 1 sided W no chance of defence from a dead man and no evidence other than the word of two men who as adults defended him in court,” he wrote.

Feldman has been vocal about childhood sexual abuse in Hollywood and has previously said he was molested.

The actor, who is currently an ambassador for the organization Child USA, insisted he only has “fond” memories of Jackson said God will be the judge of Robson and Safechuck.

The Jackson estate is currently suing HBO for airing “Leaving Neverland.” Part two of the documentary concluded Monday night.

