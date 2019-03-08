Corey Feldman has softened his position on the Michael Jackson HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. After calling the film “one sided” in a Monday interview – before Part II aired – and experiencing a firestorm of online criticism, Feldman came back two days later to say it’s very important to consider all sides of the documentary’s contentions.
Feldman was friends with Jackson, and now says he can no longer defend him. Declaring that it has been “a very emotional time for me,” Feldman, asked people to “put themselves in my shoes.”
“You’re a kid who has endured sexual abuse and during those times, I’m looking to somebody like Michael Jackson as a friend, as a big brother figure. And he was that person to me,” Feldman said. “However, as you’re friends with this guy, all of a sudden you start to hear more and more accusations thrown around by various people.”
“It comes to a point where as an advocate for victims, as an advocate for changing the statutes of limitations to make sure victims’ voices are heard, it becomes impossible for me to remain virtuous and not at least consider what’s being said and not listen to what the victims are saying.”
He added: It’s “very important” to “consider all sides of this, even as uncomfortable as that might be.”
Feldman said nothing ever happened between him and Jackson. Feldman said in his 2013 memoir that he had been sexually abused by people in show business as a youth.
Although he maintained he can’t defend Jackson, Feldman said he doesn’t want to judge him.
“I don’t want to be perceived as I’m here to defend Michael Jackson, because I can no longer do that. I can not in good consciousness defend anyone who’s being accused of such horrendous things,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m also not here to judge him, because again, he did not do those things to me and that was not my experience.”
Feldman said he didn’t watch all of the documentary, citing his emotional upset. He called the documentary’s allegations “shocking and disturbing, there’s nothing else that can be said of it.”
He also posted to Twitter and offered that his heart is “with all victims, & the children of MJ who also r victims in all of this.”