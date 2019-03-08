Corey Feldman has softened his position on the Michael Jackson HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. After calling the film “one sided” in a Monday interview – before Part II aired – and experiencing a firestorm of online criticism, Feldman came back two days later to say it’s very important to consider all sides of the documentary’s contentions.

Feldman was friends with Jackson, and now says he can no longer defend him. Declaring that it has been “a very emotional time for me,” Feldman, asked people to “put themselves in my shoes.”