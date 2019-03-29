The up-and-coming young comics vehicle Coming To The Stage has been picked up for seasons 8-10 on Pluto TV, Comedy Dynamics said today.

The next episodes of the series will start production this spring. Jamie Kennedy will host all three seasons.

Coming To The Stage has been a launch pad for young stand-up comedians showcase their talents in front of a live studio audience at the Cisco Stage in Burbank, CA. The series premiered on Hulu for seasons 1-5 and then went to Pluto TV for seasons 6-7. It will hit it’s landmark 60th episode with the finale of season 10 and surpass Comedy Central’s iconic stand-up comedy series, Premium Blend, in total seasons. George Wallace, Tom Green, and Andy Kindler have hosted previous seasons.

Coming To The Stage has helped the careers of Rell Battle (Key and Peele, Jeff Ross presents Roast Battle, Superior Donuts), James Davis (Wild N Out, Hood Adjacent with James Davis, Real Husbands of Hollywood), Rhea Butcher (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Comic Standing, Harmontown), Preacher Lawson (America’s Got Talent), Matthew Broussard (This Week at The Comedy Cellar, Comedy Central’s The Half Hour, @Midnight), J.R. DeGuzman (Acting Out, Harry), and Josh Fadem (Better Call Saul, Twin Peaks(2017), 30 Rock).

“I love stand-up comedy, whether I’m playing 2000 people in a theater in Iceland or 90 people in a bowling alley in Akron, so when Comedy Dynamics asked me to host, I jumped at the chance….mainly because it’s not in a bowling alley,” said Jamie Kennedy.

Additionally, Out On Stage, a six-episode spin-off, was released in 2018 and showcased young LGBTQ stand-up comedians.

Coming To The Stage has been a labor of love for our team and it was definitely a celebratory moment when we heard it had been picked up for three more seasons,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company, producing the reboot of Mad About You featuring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us, and Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, among other shows.

Comedy Dynamics will release the independent film Slut in a Good Way in spring of 2019. In 2017, the Comedy Dynamics Network (CDN) was launched and currently distributes specials, television shows and films to all major transaction platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google, PlayStation, and Xbox, and major telco & satellite providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Dish, and Verizon.

The company has worked with comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, David Cross, and many more. 17 Comedy Dynamics releases have been Grammy-nominated (with three wins), including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.