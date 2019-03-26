Jordan Klepper’s new documentary series Klepper premieres Thursday, May 9 at 10:30 PM, spotlighting veterans who are using wrestling to cope with PTSD.

Upcoming episodes will spotlight a direct-action protest of a major oil pipeline, and civil disobedience in the name of education for undocumented students.

Don’t expect to see much of Klepper behind a desk in New York City. Instead, he’s sinking in a boat with environmental protesters in a Louisiana bayou, packing moving boxes with one of the nation’s first Native American Congresswomen in New Mexico, and posting bail at the Fulton County Jail.

“When Jordan said he wanted to travel the country to explore our most pressing issues and talk to the people on the front lines fighting for change, little did we know that he would capsize a boat in the Bayou or get arrested in Georgia,” Comedy Central EVP’s Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen said in today’s announcement, adding, “we think that his super funny, poignant, and provocative portrait of America, was (almost) worth the bodily harm and criminal record.”

Added Klepper, “As I learned from middle school basketball, you only experience so much from the sidelines. Riding shotgun with America’s resistors, contrarians and dreamers, I saw firsthand our country’s fighting spirit.”

In addition to veteran care, environmental activism, and education challenges for undocumented students, Klepper also will explore veteran deportation, discrimination in the burgeoning marijuana industry, Native Americans’ struggle to gain visibility, the contemporary space-exploration landscape, and guerilla activists’ use of firearms.

Each episode is accompanied by a filmed podcast in which Klepper and series producers discuss behind the scenes, and how their perspectives have changed as a result. Klepper continues the conversation with topic experts.

Klepper briefly hosted the network’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, and is best known serving as a correspondent for The Daily Show, which he joined in 2014 under Jon Stewart, continuing when Trevor Noah took over as host.

Klepper is executive produced by Klepper, Noah, Stuart Miller, Kim Gamble and Kirsten Ames. Babineau, Ari Pearce, and Michael Stanger are executives in charge for Comedy Central.