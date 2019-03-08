Comedy Central is celebrating International Women’s Day with the launch of all-female sketch comedy series Flaps.

The company’s international division has partnered with Viacom Digital Studios International to launch the digital short-form series.

The nine-part series features a lineup of female comedians, including Maddie Rice, who starred in the theatrical version of Fleabag, Beth Rylance (Plebs), Bronwyn James (Harlots), Danielle Vitalis (Attack The Block) and Elinor Lawless (The End of Hope). Each sketch is written by different female writers, including Harriet Kemsley, Sarah Morgan, Gemma Arrowsmith, Kat Butterfield and Cassie Atkinson.

Topics covered include when to fly the flag for feminism, joining a bride tribe, running late for work, social detoxing and dealing with a hangover from hell. Flaps was produced by Viacom Digital Studios International, and was produced and directed by Lucy Forbes (In My Skin).

The series is premiering across Comedy Central International’s Facebook and YouTube pages from today (March 8).

It is the latest short-form series from Comedy Central International following the greenlight for local version of Comedians Solve World Problems.