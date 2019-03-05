EXCLUSIVE: Three disabled men, one no-nonsense nurse and a trip to a brothel that caters to people with special needs. That pretty much sums up the SXSW film Come As You Are directed by Richard Wong and written by Erik Linthorst.

Based on the 2011 Belgian film Hasta La Vista, the dramedy stars Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel as the aforementioned trio who escape their overbearing parents so that they can go to a Montreal brothel to lose their virginity and embrace their independence. Sidibe stars as a nurse who drives the three to said brothel and as seen from the brazenly funny clip above, she doesn’t take anyone’s lip — and don’t call her sweetheart.

The film also stars Janeane Garofalo and C.S. Lee. Executive producers are Franklin Leonard, Ted Reilly and Kelly Waller with Rosenmeyer, Barrett Stuart, and Jacqueline “JJ” Ingram serving as producers.

Come As You Are makes its world premiere at SXSW March 9.