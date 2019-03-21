Aiming to meet growing demand for video content by its internet-only customers, Comcast is rolling out Xfinity Flex, a new streaming service that will combine VOD, free, ad-supported live streams and access to subscription apps.

Matt Strauss, EVP of Xfinity Services at Comcast Cable, announced the plan during a conference call, which is still ongoing. We will update this post with additional details.

The new offering, launching March 26, costs $5 as an extra fee for current Xfinity internet customers. It will combine 10,000 free, ad supported VOD programs, a handful of live channels such as ESPN3 and access to subscription streaming apps such as HBO, Showtime and Epix, which will be available for their standard extra fees.

As with the regular Xfinity interface, subscription apps such as Netflix and Amazon are integrated into Flex. Comcast is the No. 1 cable operator in the U.S., with its advanced Xfinity service accounting for more than half of its 22 million subscribers. Mobile and broadband have been growing significantly for Comcast and other operators even as the traditional TV bundle continues to evolve, causing headwinds for traditional pay-TV.

“It’s targeted to a segmented part of our customer base,” Strauss said. ‘For this targeted segment, which is internet-first but wants access to video in a different way we think Flex will be a nice addition to our portfolio.”

The launch is occurring in a context of 13 consecutive years of Comcast adding more than 1 million broadband subscribers and, on the video side, surprisingly resilient subscriber retention in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In 2018, six billion hours of video on demand were viewed on X1, a 20% gain over the prior year, Strauss said. Comcast research has shown many shows draw higher Nielsen ratings on X1 compared with non-X1 viewing.

“We can’t make a bad show good,” Strauss quipped, “but we’ve demonstrated with X1 that we can drive audience.”

Personalization and ease of discovery will be key priorities, Strauss said. “We believe there is actually app fatigue. It’s really about aggregating the experience of these apps,” he said, describing the overall goal of Xfinity of being an “aggregator of aggregators.”

The increasingly connected digital environment is a key aspect of Flex, which is designed to serve as what Strauss called a “digital dashboard” for the home. Strauss said within three years a typical home will have 50 connected devices under the same roof, from smart appliances to thermostats to lighting to, of course, mobile devices and other electronics. Flex will be able to marry video offerings to the control of a household’s digital wares.