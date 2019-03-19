Hell on Wheels star Colm Meaney, Press’ Paapa Essiedu and Harry Potter’s David Bradley are the latest names to be added to Sky and Cinemax drama Gangs of London.

The trio will join Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole and Humans’ Sope Dirisu in the crime thriller, which was created by Gareth Evans.

Rounding out the cast are Adrian Bower (The Last Kingdom), Ray Panthaki (Colette), Orli Shuka (War Machine), Darren Evans (Requiem), Garmon Rhys (Hidden), Serena Kennedy (Remember Me), Aksel Üstün (Les Revenants), Kwong Loke (The Feed) and Constantine Gregory (Wonder Woman 1984).

They join the previously announced Lucian Msamati (Black Earth Rising), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Mark Lewis Jones (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Valene Kane (Rogue One), Narges Rashidi (The Girlfriend Experience), Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Brian Vernel (Dunkirk), Orli Shuka (War Machine), Richard Harrington (Poldark), Jude Akuwidike (Beasts of No Nation) and Emmett J Scanlan (Peaky Blinders).

The ten-part drama, which will launch in 2019, is set in contemporary London as it is being torn apart by power struggles involving several international gangs. The series begins as the head of one criminal gang is assassinated and the power vacuum threatens the fragile peace between the other underworld organizations.

It comes from an original idea by The Raid director Evans and Matt Flannery, who has worked alongside Evans as cinematographer on a number of his films.

Produced by Pulse Films in association with Jane Featherstone’s Sister Pictures, Evans will direct the majority of the series with The Nun’s Corin Hardy taking on three episodes and Xavier Gens (Hitman) taking two episodes.

It will be produced by Hugh Warren (Hard Sun) and will be executive produced by Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa alongside Sister Pictures’ Jane Featherstone and Sky’s Gabriel Silver.