Bill McGlashan Resigns From TPG As College Bribery Scandal Swirls

As the fallout continues from the bribery scandal involving several elite U.S. universities, Bill McGlashan has resigned from TPG and The Rise Fund, its $2 billion impact-investment platform he co-founded with U2’s Bono, Richard Branson and others.

TPG is the majority owner of CAA, the Hollywood uber-agency for which it paid $225 million in equity for a majority stake in 2014. TPG also helped launch STX Entertainment among other Hollywood entities. McGlashan stepped down from the STX board on Wednesday.

McGlashan, who founded and was managing partner of TPG Growth, had been put on administrative leave by parent company TPG after he was among 50 people indicted for their part in a nationwide college bribery scam. The FBI indictments were announced Tuesday.

McGlashan, who also has invested in such Silicon Valley giants as Uber and Airbnb, is charged with trying to game the system to get his son admitted to USC. He faces counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The exec is among a group of 33 parents who collectively paid millions in bribes to coaches at such top schools as UCLA, USC, Yale, Georgetown and Stanford so their children could gain admission as recruited athletes – even if they weren’t. Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and Loughlin’s fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli also among those named in the indictments.

Here is McGlashan’s resignation memo: