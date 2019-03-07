Bang a gong — it’s time to get it on. YouTube Premium has set an April 24 premiere date for Season 2 of its original series Cobra Kai, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka — with Martin Kove resurfacing from The Karate Kid source film. Watch the first teaser trailer above.

Season 2 kicks in with Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) after the shocking cliffhanger featuring the return of John Kreese (Kove). When a new rivalry between opposing dojos is born in the aftermath of Cobra Kai’s controversial win at the All Valley Championships, Daniel realizes his next countermove is to open his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor of his mentor Mr. Miyagi.

What once was a personal feud between Daniel and Johnny escalates beyond their differences to engulf their students — who, as teenagers, already are challenged to figure out who they are and who they want to be. Which path will they follow: Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do?

The freshman season of Cobra Kai was a digital sensation, topping 55 million YouTube views for Episode 1 and ranking as the sixth-most Google-searched TV show in 2018. Produced by Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, the series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — who together conceived the new Karate Kid storyline that picks up decades after the original film. Susan Ekins, Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett also serve as EPs.