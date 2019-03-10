Southern California transportation officials are working on a plan to use Amtrak trains to help to ease traffic gridlock to and from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission says it has received $8.6 million in funding for temporary train service that would run from Los Angeles to the city of Indio, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

The funding would include $5.9 million from the state, with another $2.7 coming from the county. The trains would pick passengers up at Union Station in downtown L.A. and travel about two hours to the Coachella Valley. Attendees would then board shuttle buses to the concert grounds. The goal is to have the service ready for the 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach Country Music festivals.

This year’s Coachella fest is set to take place from April 12-14, and then return April 19-21, with Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande announced as headliners.

Other performers booked for the festival include Solange, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Pusha-T, Blood Orange, Diplo, Weezer, Kacey Musgraves, Rosalia, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, Idris Elba, Jon Hopkins, Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Bad Bunny, Sheck Wes, Gesaffelstein, J Balvin, and more.