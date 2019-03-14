EXCLUSIVE: Chicago P.D. alum Elias Koteas is set as a series regular opposite Gabriel Bateman and Adrian Grenier in Syfy’s AI drama pilot Cipher from Allison Miller (Strange Angel) and Universal Content Productions. Rough House Pictures (Halloween) is executive producing.

Written by Miller, in Cipher, following the recent death of his mother, 13-year-old video game junkie Asa’s (Gabriel Bateman) life changes yet again when his brain is implanted with one-of-a-kind computer technology, and the boy and his father John (Grenier) unwittingly find themselves at the center of the next great war – over artificial intelligence.

Koteas will play Hal Berek, a Texas rancher with a strong opinion about how John and Asa should face the challenges ahead of them.

Kyla-Drew Simmons and Sydney Morton co-star.

Miller will executive produce via her overall deal with UCP. David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Jody Hill and Brandon James will executive produce for Rough House Pictures. Peter Hoar, who helmed the pilot episode of UCP’s The Umbrella Academy for Netflix, will direct.

Koteas is coming off a five-season run as Detective Alvin Olinsky on Chicago P.D., and he previously starred as Lt. Skinner on The Killing. He also was a series regular on Combat Hospital. His recent film credits include Louis Letterier’s Now You See Me with Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson and Jessie Eisenberg and Last Days On Mars with Liev Schreiber. Koteas is repped by UTA, Kipperman Management and Katz Golden.