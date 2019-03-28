IMAX and Cinemark have re-upped their contract together through 2026.

The contract renewal entails Cinemark adding IMAX’s new laser experience and 12-channel immersive sound system to a new IMAX auditorium located at the Cinemark complex in Daly City, CA as well as an upgrade to an existing IMAX hub at the Cinemark complex in Milford, CT.

In addition, in specified circumstances Cinemark will refresh some of its existing IMAX auditoriums with redesigned entryways and enhanced in-theatre branding. Cinemark opened its first IMAX theatre in 1999 and, with today’s agreement, now has a total of 14 IMAX theatres that are currently open and one expected to open in 4Q this year. To date, more than 200 auditoriums around the world will contain IMAX’s new Laser system.

“Throughout our 20-year partnership, Cinemark and IMAX have shared some of the world’s biggest movies and created a platform for the best technical and visual advancements in the industry,” said Mark Zoradi, CEO, Cinemark. “With the reaffirmation of our commitment with IMAX, we will continue to provide audiences with the most impactful moviegoing experience.”

“Today’s agreement is a testament to the robust performance of Cinemark’s IMAX locations and reaffirms its commitment to giving audiences the best in immersive cinema-going through The IMAX Experience,” said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond. “We’re excited to expand upon our 20-year partnership with Cinemark as we look to continue providing the differentiated IMAX experience to millions of moviegoers across the U.S. for years to come. With the recent launch of IMAX with Laser and the rollout of a world-class brand campaign, we are more focused than ever on providing audiences with a truly differentiated blockbuster experience that they can’t get anywhere else.”