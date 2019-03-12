Christian Coulson (Nashville) is set as a series regular in ABC’s Until the Wedding, a romantic drama pilot from writer Becky Mode (Smash), producers Sarah Timberman & Carl Beverly (Elementary, SEAL Team), Alon Aranya (Betrayal, Hostages), Israel’s Reshet Media and ABC Studios. Based on the Israeli series of the same name (Ad Hatuna in Hebrew), Until the Wedding is the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends/family as Adrienne (Olivia Thirlby) and Danny (E.J. Bonilla) are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage. Coulson will play James, Will’s (Stahl-David) sexy international friend and an investor in Nick’s (Trent Garrett) restaurant and Will’s plus one at the wedding. Coulson recent TV credits include Nashville, Mozart in the Jungle, Eye Candy, Nurse Jackie and The Good Wife. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Jeremy Katz at the Katz Company.

Hailey Kilgore (The Village) has joined the series regular cast of ABC’s untitled multi-camera family pastors comedy starring and executive produced by Odom, from Kerry Washington, writer Saladin K. Patterson (The Last O.G., The Big Bang Theory) and ABC Studios. Written by Patterson, the untitled Odom project is inspired by real life progressive pastors Touré & Sarah Roberts. The show revolves around Omari (Odom Jr.) & Hope (Kelly Jenrette) who together run a modern ministry and share an even more eclectic and chaotic home life with a combined four children. Kilgore will play Lisa, Omari’s (Odom) biological daughter. Kilgore received a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut as Ti Moune in the revival of Once On This Island, and she recently booked the recurring role of Olivia in NBC’s The Village. Kilgore is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, One Entertainment and attorneys Ryan Levine and Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.