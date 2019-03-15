Christian Borle (The Good Fight) is set as a series regular opposite Olivia Thirlby and E.J. Bonilla in ABC’s Until the Wedding, a romantic drama pilot from writer Becky Mode (Smash), producers Sarah Timberman & Carl Beverly (Justified, Masters of Sex), Alon Aranya (Betrayal, Hostages), Israel’s Reshet Media and ABC Studios. Based on the Israeli series (titled Ad Hatuna in Hebrew), Until the Wedding is the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends/family as Adrienne (Thirlby) and Danny (Bonilla) are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage. Borle will play Miles, Adrienne’s charming, highly accomplished brother and stay-at-home dad. Borle is a two-time Tony winner, for Peter and the Starcatcher and Something Rotten!, and has appeared on TV’s The Good Fight, Masters of Sex and Smash. He is repped by CAA.

David Del Rio (Grease Live!) has been cast as a series regular opposite Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley in The Baker and the Beauty, ABC’s hourlong romantic comedy from Keshet Studios, Universal TV and ABC Studios. Written by Dean Georgaris and to be directed by David Frankel, the storyline follows the impossible Miami love story between a simple baker (Rasuk) and an international superstar, Noa Hollander (Kelley). Del Rio will play Mateo Garcia, Daniel’s younger brother. His recent credits include supporting roles in The Belko Experiment and Pitch Perfect, the role of Putzie in Grease Live! and a starring role in Sean McNamara’s Lionsgate feature Spare Parts opposite George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis and Marisa Tomei. He is repped by APA and Atlas Artists.