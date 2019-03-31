Yes, Chris Rock went there.

After saying he was told to avoid Jussie Smollett jokes, Chris Rock brushed off the warning and mocked the embattled Empire actor after taking the stage Saturday at the NAACP Image Awards.

“I have to present an award,” Rock began. “They said no Jussie Smollett jokes. Yeah, I know, I know. What a waste of light skin. You know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would be outta here. I would be f–king running Hollywood!”

In a surprise move Tuesday, Chicago prosecutors dropped all 16 charges against the Empire star for allegedly staging his Jan. 29 attack.

Rock appeared disgusted by the entire ordeal and said Smollett should change his name from Jussie to Jessie.

“What the hell was he thinking?” the comedian continued. “You’re Jessie from now on… You don’t even get the ‘U’ no more. That ‘U’ was respect. You ain’t gettin’ no respect from me.”

Smollett was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, but lost to Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy at Friday’s Image Awards pre-show dinner. Smollett was a no-show at the pre-show and Saturday night’s televised ceremony.