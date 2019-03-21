Esteemed Fox Domestic Distribution President Chris Aronson is leaving the studio as the Disney-Fox merger comes to fruition, Deadline has confirmed.

News about Aronson’s departure happened today as the new conglom cuts employees at the SVP, EVP, and president level, with Fox being hit first.

“I am extremely grateful for my time at Twentieth Century Fox under the leadership of Tom, Jim, and Stacey. It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the domestic distribution team, which I consider to be the gold standard in the business. While I am disappointed not to continue, I look forward to starting a new chapter in this business during this exciting time of change.” said Aronson in a statement.

Aronson is a 30-year-plus industry veteran who joined Fox in 2005 as SVP, General Sales Manager East. He came to the company from MGM Distribution Co. where he served as EVP, General Sales Manager, responsible for all of MGM’s theatrical distribution activities in the U.S. and Canada. Aronson was promoted to EVP, General Sales Manager in 2012. A month after that announcement Aronson was promoted again and succeeded then distribution chief Bruce Snyder.

Aronson is a respected guy in distribution circles, and his background, and knowledge in this business would be prized by any studio. Aronson is responsible not just for the successes of Avatar (once the highest grossing pic of all-time at $760.5M at the domestic B.O. before being unseated by Star Wars: Force Awakens), and the X-Men franchise, but for propelling Logan ($226.7M) and Deadpool (domestic franchise combined earned $687.5M) to be the first two superhero R-rated mega hits. Aronson recently turned Bohemian Rhapsody into a $215-plus domestic hit. That movie was perceived as damaged goods by the industry when word hit of Bryan Singer’s firing. Aronson knew how great the film was, got it out of the holiday glut and moved it to the first weekend of November where the pic overindexed in its opening to a $51M stateside opening. That grand commercial start rocketed Bohemian Rhapsody as a frontrunner in Oscar season, stealing A Star Is Born‘s wind, and winning four of its five Oscar noms including Best Actor for Rami Malek. Other big hits under Aronson’s watch include The Revenant ($183.6M) and the reboot of Planet of the Apes ($532.1M combined domestic).

Aronson is respected by the trades as a guy who never puffs up or underplays his slate’s projections, but gives the best estimate possible.

Disney-Fox’s loss is another studio’s gain. Netflix is in a position right now where they could use a seasoned distribution vet as they ponder a wide theatrical release for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. A guy like Aronson with deep big chain exhib connections would work well for Netflix. While there have been no talks between Aronson or Netflix, Aronson’s distribution peers in town believe in his value and throwing him lots of praise.

Last fall, Aronson received ShowEast’s “Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian Award” which is presented to a company or individual in the industry that has made an impact in the philanthropic community. Aronson has been heavily involved in the Will Rogers Motion Picture Foundation for two decades, having most recently served as President and Chairman. Aronson has also served on the board of the Lollipop Theater Network for over 10 years. He has been a Variety Club supporter for over 25 years for both the northern and southern California chapters.

Disney has not forecast any specific number of layoffs, though it is widely expected to be several thousand positions. The company has told Wall Street it expects to realize about $2 billion in cost savings by 2021 due to efficiencies. And “efficiencies” in this case translates to redundant positions being eliminated, especially in areas such as marketing and distribution.

Rich Greenfield, an analyst with BTIG, initially predicted job losses would be in the 8,000-10,000 range, though that appears to be on the high side. Disney’s global workforce of 200,000 is increasing by about 15,000 after Wednesday’s close of the $71.3 billion Fox transaction. Variety reports that as many as 4K jobs will be cut. The first wave of cuts will be small and targeted. Disney’s corporate communications department referred questions about layoffs to individual business units.

