Chico, the Chihuahua who appeared in the entire 2007-08 Broadway run of Legally Blonde – The Musical, as well as the national tour, regional productions, an MTV taping of the show and an Amazon reality series about his owner and trainer Bill Berloni, died March 11. He was 14, and his death was announced by Berloni.

As the Legally Blonde character Bruiser, Chico became the public face of the show, on billboards, print ads and the musical’s official logo. Chico also made the Broadway record books: According to Berloni, the Chihuahua was the first dog ever trusted to deliver a production’s crucial opening “conversation.” As the musical begins, a human character asks “Brusier” where main character Elle Woods is. Bruiser barks an answer, then repeats the routine for three additional questions, crucially setting up the first scene’s premise.

In addition to Legally Blonde, Chico was included in Amazon’s From Wags To Riches With Bill Berloni, a reality show about rescue animals trained for the entertainment industry. A severely abused Chico had been rescued by Berloni at the Associated Humane Society in Newark, New Jersey. “If I didn’t take him, he would have been euthanized,” said Berloni in a statement. “Something about him spoke to me, and so we took him and rehabilitated him.”

Donations in Chico’s name can be made to The Sandy Fund at the Humane Society of New York, an endowment fund to benefit homeless animals created by Bill and Dorothy Berloni in honor of their first canine Broadway star, Annie‘s “Sandy.”

Read Berloni’s Instagram account of Chico’s story below.