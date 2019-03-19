EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has inked multi-hyphenate and multi-Emmy nominated actress Cheryl Hines.

The former Groundlings alum is renowned for role as Cheryl David, the foil to Larry David on HBO’s Emmy winning series, Curb Your Enthusiasm which landed her two Comedy Supporting Actress Primetime Emmy noms and three SAG ensemble noms.

Hines made her feature directorial debut with the 2009 pic Serious Moonlight which starred Meg Ryan, Timothy Hutton, Kristen Bell, and Justin Long. The pic was from a script by late actress-filmmaker Adrienne Shelly, and followed a high-powered attorney who duct tapes her adulterous husband to the toilet prior to their home being invaded by burglars. Hines starred in Shelly’s final 2007 film, which the latter directed, wrote and starred in, Waitress, which has gone on to become a successful Broadway musical.

Hines credits include such films Bad Moms Christmas, Along Came Polly, The Ugly Truth, and RV opposite Robin Williams, and Wilson opposite Woody Harrelson as well as the ABC comedy Suburgatory and the FBC comedy Son of Zorn opposite Jason Sudeikis.

Hines has 3Below: Tales of Arcadia streaming for DreamWorks and Netflix, along with Pickle and Peanut at Disney and Mike Tyson Mysteries at Adult Swim.

Hines is managed by Larry Taube at Principal Entertainment and represented by Stone, Genow, et al.